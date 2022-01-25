GBP/USD
The GBP/USD has been declining in a broad channel-down pattern since January 13. Meanwhile, the rate has made sharper moves down in a junior pattern since January 20. Future forecasts were based upon whether the junior pattern holds. In addition, note that the market participants were expecting the US Federal Reserve announcements on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT.
A move above the pattern's upper trend line could find resistance in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3505, the 1.3500 mark and the 50-hour SMA close by. If the pair passes above these levels, there would be no technical resistance as high as the 1.3550 level, where the 100-hour simple moving average was located at.
On the other hand, a decline could look for support in the 1.3440 mark, as this level showed support during this week. A move below the 1.3440 mark would encounter the lower trend line of the large-scale decline capturing channel down pattern.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from multi-week lows, holds near 1.1270
EUR/USD stays deep in the negative territory near 1.1270 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the greenback continues to outperform its rivals. The data from the US showed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index declined to 113.8 in January from 115.2 in December.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold hits levels above $1850 for the first time in two months and retreats
A quick drop in US yields boosted XAU/USD that jumped from $1840 to $1853, reaching the highest level since November 19. It then pulled back all the way to $1840 and now is approaching the $1850 area again.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.