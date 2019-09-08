GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2284
- Amber Rudd, the Conservative Whip, resigned over the weekend.
- UK Parliament to continue working on preventing a hard-Brexit this Monday.
- GBP/USD holding on to higher ground alongside hopes, risk skews south below 1.2250.
The GBP/USD pair settled near the five-week high of 1.2353, easing Friday amid renewed dollar’s demand and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. The Sterling rallied on the back of MPs actions to block a hard-Brexit by October 31st, as planned by PM Johnson. The UK leader has multiple times said that he would take the UK out of the EU whatever the cost by the set date. He also noted that it was a negotiation tool, to force it’s EU counterparts to re-open the Withdrawal Agreement. Nevertheless, the Parliament revolted and voted to extend Brexit until January 2020, also rejecting Johnson’s motion for a general election.
Brexit turmoil continues
Turmoil continued over the weekend, as Amber Rudd, the Conservative Whip, resigned to the cabinet and surrendered her position, saying that the government is mostly focused on preparing for a no-deal Brexit, adding that she does “longer believe leaving with a deal is the government's main objective," accusing PM Johnson of an assault on democracy after he expelled 21 Conservative members. News is no good for Pound, yet the currency will likely hold on high ground as long as hopes that the hard-Brexit will be avoided remain high.
This Monday, the UK will release several relevant figures, including Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production, the Trade Balance, and the monthly GDP estimate for July. There’s a good chance of all of them would be overshadowed by yet another Parliamentary discussion on Brexit.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart indicates that the rally is losing steam, as, despite holding above its 20 SMA, the pair is below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Furthermore, technical indicators have begun to ease within positive levels. The 100 SMA at 1.2450 comes as a critical psychological barrier as once beyond it, the rally can continue without fundamental background. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair continues developing far above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly up above the larger ones, and as technical indicators retreat from over readings, still above their mid-lines, not enough to consider an upcoming slide, this last, more likely on a break below 1.2250.
Support levels: 1.2250 1.2210 1.2175
Resistance levels: 1.2315 1.2360 1.2400
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Three-wave pullback suggest bulls
EURUSD made a five rise into a new impulse from the 1.0936 area, which is a sign of a change in trend. A five-wave move with no overlaps suggests where the trend is going, and in our case this is to the upside.
GBP/USD: Final stage of blocking no-deal Brexit may propel the pound higher
GBP/USD has rebounded as the opposition moved to block a hard Brexit. The final stages of blocking a no-deal Brexit are eyed. Early September's daily chart is pointing to further losses.
USD/JPY: Can optimism prevail? Trade comments and the consumer hold the key
USD/JPY has extended its gains after the US and China scheduled talks. Trade developments, retail sales, and inflation figures stand out. Experts see short-term gains and a fall afterward.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.