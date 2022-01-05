GBP/USD
Starting from Tuesday up to the middle of Wednesday's trading, the resistance zone at 1.3550/1.3557 continued to hold, as the GBP/USD was making its third attempt at breaking it. Previous forecast scenarios remained unchanged.
In the near term future, a move above the 1.3550 mark might aim at the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3585. Afterward, the 1.3600 mark could provide resistance, before the GBP/USD reaches the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3647.
Meanwhile, a potential decline is highly likely set to look for support in the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3500. Below the 1.3500 mark, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3489 could stop a decline.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
