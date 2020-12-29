- GBP/USD witnessed some heavy long-unwinding on the first day of a new week.
- The early optimism over a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal faded rather quickly.
- A goodish USD rebound further aggravated the selling pressure around the major.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on the first day of a new trading week and tumbled around 150 pips from daily swing highs, near the 1.3575 region. The euphoria over a post-Brexit trade deal faded rather quickly as investors flagged concerns about the exclusion of the crucial services sector from the accord. This, coupled with a goodish US dollar rebound, exerted some additional pressure and contributed to the steep intraday fall.
Relief over the long-awaited US stimulus triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade and pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that helped revive the USD demand. It is worth reporting that the US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown that would have started on Tuesday.
That said, the upbeat market mood kept a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven USD. The pair found some support near the 1.3430-25 region and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick lifted the pair back closer to the key 1.3500 psychological mark, though the upside seems limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst and year-end thin trading volumes.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the emergence of some dip-buying might still be in favour of bullish trades. However, repeated failures to find acceptance at higher levels and the subsequent sharp pullbacks warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Meanwhile, momentum back above the 1.3500 mark might now confront some resistance near the 1.3540-45 region. This is closely followed by the overnight swing high, around the 1.3575 region. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair further beyond the 1.3600 round-figure mark, towards retesting YTD tops, around the 1.3625 region.
On the flip side, the 1.3430-25 region now becomes immediate support to defend ahead of the 1.3400 mark. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards mid-1.3300s. The downward trajectory might then drag the pair further towards the 1.3300 mark en-route 50-day SMA, currently near the 1.3260 region. The latter coincides with a three-month-old ascending trend-line support and should act as a key pivotal point to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls ignore UK’s covid woes amid Brexit, US aid package news around 1.3500
GBP/USD trims the biggest losses in one week as buyers battle intraday high near 1.3500. Britain registers record high COVID-19 cases, study suggests the need to vaccinate two million a week to prevent a third wave.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, lacks follow-through
Renewed USD selling bias assist gold to regain positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood capped any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.