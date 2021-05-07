GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate made a short term surge above the 1.3920/1.3930 zone. The rate bounced off the 1.3940 level and retreated to the 1.3860 level, which provided support.
The volatility is attributed to the announcement of the Bank of England that it would stick to its monetary policy. Initially, a 30 pip move down occurred, which was followed by a 80 pip recovery.
These moves were created by news agencies reporting that the central bank would slow its government bond buying. However, the official statement clearly stated that the program would remain unchanged. Moreover, some reputable news outlets even started publishing analysis of the future scenarios in case of central banks following the example of the BoE reducing easing.
In regards to the future, on Friday morning the rate appeared to be making another attempt to pass the resistance of the 1.3920/1.3930 zone. If the zone fails to hold, a surge tot eh 1.3975 level could occur. On the other hand, a potential decline could reach as low as the mentioned 1.3860 mark.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.