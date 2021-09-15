GBP/USD

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate found support in the 1.3800 level just after GMT midnight to Wednesday. At mid-day the pair was testing and piercing the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages in the 1.3825/1.3840 zone.

If the pair manages to pass the resistance of the SMAs, it could once again test the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3910 level. However, on its way up the GBP/USD might be slowed down by the 1.3900 mark.

On the other hand, if the SMAs hold and cause a decline, the rate would most likely look for support in the 1.3800 level. In the case of the 1.3800 mark being passed, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3748 could be reached.