GBP/USD analysis: down over 100 pips ahead of BOE
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3201
Pound's momentum sent the GBP/USD pair up to 1.3328, its highest since September last year early London, but gains were short-lived, as mixed UK employment data failed to keep market's mood high. Indeed, headline readings surprised to the upside, as the UK reported that the number of people in work for the three months to July reached 32.13 million, whilst the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, its lowest in 42 years. However, average hourly remained unchanged at 2.1%, both including and excluding bonuses during the same period. When compared to increasing inflationary pressures in the UK, real earnings are down on the year, which means that the likelihood of a BOE's rate hike decreased substantially in less than 24 hours. The Central Bank, is having its monetary policy meeting this Thursday. The pair seems now poised to extend its decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below the 1.3225 price zone, where it has its 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run between 1.2908 and the afore mentioned high of 1.3328, heading now towards the 1.3160 region, where the pair bottomed earlier this week, and also has the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally. A recovery beyond 1.3225 should take off the pair some of the current bearish pressure, although a clearer picture will come after Carney & Co. announcement.
Support levels: 1.3165 1.3130 1.3095
Resistance levels: 1.3225 1.3260 1.3300
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.