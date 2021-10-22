GBP/USD
As explained on Thursday, all triangle patterns are eventually broken. The ascending triangle of the GBP/USD was broken to the downside. However, the sharp break out was stopped by the 100-hour simple moving average at the 1.3780 level. Afterwards, the pair traded sideways between the resistance of the 55-hour SMA and the support of the 100-hour SMA.
The sideways trading ended, as the UK Purchasing Managers Indices were released at 08:30 GMT. The rate increased volatility. Namely, initially the pair declined below the 100-hour SMA, just before the data was released. The data released was better than forecast. Due to that reason a 30 pip jump occurred. Since then, the pair had been ignoring the SMAs, as it appears to be looking for direction.
In the case of a surge, the GBP/USD might find resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3830 and this week's high levels at 1.3835. Above these levels, the weekly R2 at 1.3904 and the 1.3900 mark could provide resistance.
However, a decline might look for support first in the 1.3743 level, which is this week's low level. Below that, the 200-hour SMA at 1.3730 might serve as a support level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.