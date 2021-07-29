GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has passed the resistance of the 1.3900 marks and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3919. The next target for the rate appears to be the 1.4000 level.
If the rate reaches and passes the resistance of the 1.4000 marks, the pair, in theory, should reach for the combined resistance of the 1.4050 marks and the weekly R3 simple pivot point at the same exact level.
However, if the 1.4000 mark holds, as it did in late June, the pair could look for support in the 1.3900 level and trade sideways until it is approached by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages from below.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
