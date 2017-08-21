GBP/USD analysis: battling within the 12900/20 region
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2909
The British Pound benefited from dollar's weakness, with the pair surging up to 1.2915 to end the day slightly below the level. Early Monday, the UK Rightmove House Price index showed that home prices fell 0.9% in August and when compared to the previous month, the largest fall for this year. When compared to a year earlier, prices rose by 3.1%. In the meantime the UK has prepared a proposal to ensure trade in goods and services can continue after the Brexit, ahead of the third round of talks in Brussels next week, but is well-known that the EU won't discuss any trade issue before other issues, including citizens' rights and the Brexit bill, which means that little progress should be expected once again. The pair settled at the upper end of its latest range, but further gains can't be confirmed just yet, as the pair settled above a still flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within neutral territory, with no certain directional strength. An upward acceleration through 1.2930 could see the pair extending up to 1.2965, but it would take a clear break above this last to confirm additional gains ahead, something quite unlikely at the time being.
Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2795
Resistance levels: 1.2930 1.2965 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.