GBP/USD Analysis: Attempts to reclaim 1.25

Pair’s Outlook

Despite strong downside volatility, the GBP/USD pair managed to recover from its intraday low and even close trade in the green zone. The Cable now faces the 1.25 resistance, which is bolstered by the 20- day SMA and the weekly R1. However, a breach of this area does not ensure further bullish momentum is to follow; for that the Sterling is required to climb over the 1.2540 level, as that would slightly reassure the current three-week down-trend is to come to an end. A strong support area just above 1.24 is likely to help the British currency remain afloat, as it has been doing for a whole a month now.