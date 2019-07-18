GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2538
- UK Retail Sales more than doubled the market’s estimates in June.
- Fed Williams’ comments gave the pair an additional boost ahead of Wall Street close.
- GBP/USD challenging a daily descendant trend line, bullish above it.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher Thursday, with the Sterling underpinned by better-than-expected UK June Retail Sales. According to the official data, sales in the kingdom were up by 1.0% MoM, much better than the -0.3% forecasted. Yearly basis, sales were up by 3.8% vs. the expected 2.6% advance. The figures are a big relief for those expecting UK’s economy falling into contraction in the second quarter of the year following the release of dismal PMI earlier this month. Nevertheless, speculative interest continues seeing increased chances of a hard-Brexit, which prevented the advance to become relevant in terms of trend. This Friday, the UK will release Public Sector Net Borrowing, seen down in June to £3.200B from £4.463B in the previous month. The pair extended its gains up to the current 1.2520 region following dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggering a dollar’s sell-off.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive day but remains in the red weekly basis, now surpassing a daily descendant trend line coming from June high at 1.2783. The short-term picture for the pair is positive, as, in the 4 hours chart, it settled above its 20 SMA after breaking below the indicator at the beginning of the week. Technical indicators are showing a strong upward potential at the time being, as the Momentum heads higher almost vertically well above its mid-line, still neutral, while the RSI resumed its advance, currently at around 63. If the pair manages to hold above 1.2505, the immediate support, it has room to extend its gains up to the 1.2630 price zone this Friday.
Support levels: 1.2505 1.2460 1.2420
Resistance levels: 1.2545 1.2590 1.2630
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
