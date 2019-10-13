GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2648
- Hopes that the EU and the UK will reach an agreement sent GBP/USD to 1.2700 region.
- UK PM Johnson stated over the weekend that they are still a long way away from a final deal.
- GBP/USD holding on to gains, downside potential limited as optimism persists.
The GBP/USD pair has rallied roughly 500 pips in the last two trading days of the week, hitting 1.2706, its highest since early July, on news indicating that the UK and the EU have reopened a negotiation channel to try to clinch a new deal ahead of this week’s key EU Summit. The pair held on to solid gains, finishing the week at around 1.2650. Over the weekend, however, news were less encouraging as PM Johnson said that, while there’s a “pathway to a deal,” although “that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal.” Johnson said: “we’ve always wanted a deal. It is good to see progress, but we will wait to see if this is a genuine breakthrough. We are a long way from a final deal and the weekend and next week remain critical." Meanwhile, PM Johnson continues suggesting that, in the case of a no-deal, the UK will crash out of the EU anyway by October 31st. The pound could gap lower at the weekly opening, although declines should be limited amid the overall optimism that leads the way.
The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday, with attention in that front focused on Tuesday’s employment data.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is firmly bullish, although the daily chart shows that the rally stalled around the 200 DMA around the mentioned high. Nevertheless, its well above its 20 and 100 DMA, while technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes, heading north pretty much vertically. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost bullish strength but remains at extreme overbought levels, as the pair settled over 300 pips above all of its moving averages, all of which reflects the strength of bulls.
Support levels: 1.2615 1.2570 1.2530
Resistance levels: 1.2680 1.2710 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.
GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China
According to Cristina Alesci, business and politics correspondent for CNN, China has officially invited the United States (US) Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.