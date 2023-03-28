Share:

AUDJPY bounced to my sell opportunity at 8755/75. Shorts need stops above 8795.

Targets for shorts are 8710/00 then 8620/00 for profit taking on shorts. A break below 8580 can target 8480/70.

GBPUSD bounce from strong support at 1.2220/00 hit my targets of 1.2250 & 1.2290. Further gains are possible to last week's high at 1.2335/45.

Strong support again at 1.2220/00. Longs need stops below 1.2180. A break lower can target a buying opportunity at 1.2140/20.

The long GBPAUD trade at 1.8240-20 worked perfectly as we hit 1.8400 but we are likely to continue higher , perhaps as far as 1.8500 (missed by only 7 pips yesterday).

A buying opportunity at 1.8320/00. Longs need stops below 1.8290.

GBPCAD should have support at 1.6795/75. Longs need stops below 1.6760. (We held a pip above here yesterday). A break lower can target 1.6740/35 then strong support at 1.6685/65. Longs need stops below 1.6640.

EURNZD should have strong support at 1.7320/00. Longs need stops below 1.7290. A buying opportunity at 1.7230/10. Longs need stops below 1.7190.

EURAUD strong support at 1.6030/10. Longs need stops below 1.5985.