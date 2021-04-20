GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD beat strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 to target strong resistance at 1.3880/90 but continued higher to the next target of 1.3955/75.
EURGBP collapsed to the first support at 8625/20 & bounced back to 8650/60. We then crashed from 8670 to 8595/90.
GBPNZD rocketed off the 100-day moving average support at 1.9170 beatings minor resistance at 1.9355/65 to hit our next targets of 1.9410/30 & 1.9480/1.9500. We topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD straight through 1.3880/90 to the next target of 1.3955/75 as we look for a test of resistance at 1.4015/25.
A break above 1.4035 targets 1.4050/55 & 1.4080. A break below 1.3965 risks a slide to 1.3920/10.
EURGBP holding strong support at 8595/90 targets 8625/30. Strong resistance at 8660/65.
Strong support at 8595/90 but below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD topped exactly at the upper target of 1.9480/1.9500. First support at 1.9375/65. 2nd support at 1.9330/20.
Minor resistance at 1.9420/30 before a retest of strong resistance at 1.9490/1.9500. A break above 1.9510 opens the door to very strong resistance at 1.9565/75. Shorts need stops above 1.9590.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.