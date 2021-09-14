The GBP/NZD is bullish and we might expect a continuation move up.

1.9480 is the breakout point of the bullish pattern where we might expect a continuation move. The intraday target is 1.9523 but we could probably see a swing if the daily candle closes above it. In that case the target will be 1.9660 followed by 1.9770. The GBP/NZD is showing a confluence structure at the bottom and I only see bulls.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

