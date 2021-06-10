GBP/JPY dropped but we can see a potential move up. Yen weakness might show up again and we need to get ready to go long.

If we see a bounce that would be a good intraday position. The zone comes exactly at 154.00-25 and W L5 camarilla. A bounce will target 154.93, 155.97 all the way up to 156.47. However, the price need to stay above 153.45 to remain bullish as it is now. Watch for buying the dips.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.