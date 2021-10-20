GBP/JPY
The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced off the support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 157.00 on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound rose by 109 pips or 0.70% against the Japanese Yen.
The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the psychological resistance level at 160.00 could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate might make a brief retracement during Wednesday's trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
