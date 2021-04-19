GBP/JPY

Upside risks dominated the GBP/JPY currency pair on Friday. As a result, the Great British Pound surged by 110 pips or 0.74% against the Japanese Yen during Friday's trading session.

All things being equal, bulls could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading. A breakout through a resistance line at 150.72 is likely to occur.

However, if the resistance level holds, bearish traders could target the 149.60 area during the following trading session.