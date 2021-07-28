GBP/JPY
On Tuesday, the British Pound edged higher by 84 pips or 0.55% against the Japanese Yen. The exchange rate tested the resistance level at 152.68 during Tuesday's trading session.
The currency pair could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for the GBP/JPY pair will be near the weekly resistance level at 153.25.
However, bullish traders might still encounter resistance at 152.58 within Wednesday's trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
