GBP/JPY

During the first half of Wednesday's trading session, the British Pound declined by 107 pips or 0.67% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair regained the lost points at the end of the day.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session. The possible target for GBP/JPY pair will be near the 159.00 level.

Though, the resistance level at 158.18 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.