GBP/JPY

On Friday, the British Pound declined by 61 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the psychological support level at 151.00 during Friday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge higher within this session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 152.50 level.

However, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate may encounter resistance at 151.77 during the following trading session.