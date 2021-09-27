GBP/JPY
On Friday, the British Pound declined by 61 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the psychological support level at 151.00 during Friday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge higher within this session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 152.50 level.
However, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate may encounter resistance at 151.77 during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
