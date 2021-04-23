The British Pound declined by 128 pips or 0.95% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The GBP/JPY currency pair tested the 149.45 level during yesterday's trading session.



The exchange rate rebounded from the support line, as mentioned earlier, during the London session on Friday.



Most likely, the GBP/JPY pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.



However, a resistance cluster near the 150.25 area could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.