GBP/JPY
The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level at 149.65 on Friday. As a result, the British Pound surged by 128 pips or 0.85% against the Japanese Yen during Friday's trading session.
The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of a narrow descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the weekly pivot point at 151.08 could be expected today.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders could continue to pressure the currency exchange rate lower during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1900 amid easing dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, nearing the monthly high at 1.1927 as equities move off daily lows while US Treasury yields remain subdued. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3750
GBP/USD accelerates north as demand for the greenback recedes. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.