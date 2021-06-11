GBP/JPY
Upside risks dominated the GBP/JPY exchange rate on Thursday. The Pound Sterling surged by 99 pips or 0.64% against the Japanese Yen during Thursday's trading session.
As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. Buyers could drive the price towards the weekly R1 at 155.72 within the following trading session.
However, the weekly pivot point at 155.24 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.