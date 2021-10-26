GBP/JPY

Since Monday's trading session, the British Pound has edged higher by 61 pips or 0.39% against the Japanese Yen. A breakout occurred through the upper line of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher today. The potential target for the GBP/JPY currency pair will be near the 158.00 level.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 156.84 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.