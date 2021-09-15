GBP/JPY

Downside risks dominated the GBP/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound plunged by 138 pips or 0.91% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday's trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders could continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading session. The possible target for sellers would be near the 150.80 area.

However, a support level at 151.22 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.