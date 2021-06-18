GBP/JPY
The British Pound declined by 169 pips or 1.09% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 153.00 level during the London session on Friday.
Given that the exchange rate has breached the support line at 153.24, sellers are likely to continue to drive the GBP/JPY pair lower during the following trading session.
However, a support level at 152.58 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
