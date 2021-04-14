GBP/JPY

The Great British Pound declined by 92 pips or 0.61% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off a support level at 149.65 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Most likely, the GBP/JPY could target the 150.72 level during the following trading session.

However, the 50– hour SMA at 150.21 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.