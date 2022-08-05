GBP/USD consolidates
The pound treads water as the BoE warns of a recession after raising rates by 50 bps. The rebound came to a halt at 1.2300, a major resistance from the daily chart. A bearish RSI divergence already showed a slowdown in the rally. A follow-up break under 1.2150 has further weighed on short-term optimism. 1.2070 is buyers’ stronghold and its breakout could trigger a liquidation towards 1.1900. 1.2200 is the closest resistance and the bulls will need to clear 1.2300 before they could hope for the rally to resume.
USD/CHF attempts to rebound
The US dollar softens as traders take profit ahead of July’s job data. On the daily chart, the pair is seeking support in a pennant consolidation and it would be too soon to call a bearish reversal. The recent rally above 0.9590 prompted some sellers to cover their positions, leaving the door open for a potential rebound. 0.9660 is the closest hurdle and its break could raise offers to 0.9790. 0.9540 is a fresh support and a breakout would bring the buck back to 0.9480 where it could be vulnerable to another sell-off.
NAS 100 tests major resistance
The Nasdaq 100 rallies supported by growing risk appetite. A rally above 12900 has put the index back on track after short-term selling interests cut their losses. Last May’s high at 13550 is a key resistance ahead. Its breach could turn bearish sentiment around in the medium-term and lay the foundation for a sustained recovery. The RSI’s overbought condition may temporarily limit the upside range. The former supply zone (12900) has become a fresh support where the bulls may look to accumulate in case of a pullback.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!