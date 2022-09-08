GBP/CAD technical analysis
-
GBP/CAD trend should continue.
-
Yesterday’s candle low broke previous lows.
-
Pinbar rejection.
-
Trap trade.
-
1.5050 is intraday target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
D1 chart GBP/CAD
1. Trendline touch.
2. Strong support at Q L4.
3. Trap entry.
4. Intraweek target.
5. Swing target.
The GBP/CAD is still bearish. Yesterday’s Bank of Canada decision was to hike 75 bps which was already discounted in price. However, the statement itself was hawkish as the BOC will continue to fight inflation strongly. That is a cue for further rate hikes and a sign of hawkishness.
The first entry I had was closed yesterday with +53 pips profit. Today the price retested the lower MA which called for another short entry as a trap trade. Ideal trap entry was at 1.5141. Keep in mind that yesterday's candle broke previous lows which is a sign of continuation. The intraday target is 1.5050 ( it’s almost a +100 pips intraday trade potential) with 1.4928 and 1.4676 as swing.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0000 ahead of ECB verdict, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0000, as the US dollar attempts a bounce, despite weaker Treasury yields. Investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Powell's speech is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains choppy around 1.1500, eyes on Truss, Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.1500, as investors await the energy relief measures due to be rolled out by the new UK PM Liz Truss. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid weaker yields, as all eyes remain on Powell's speech.
Gold aims to regain $1,730 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
XAU/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high near $1,718 as the US dollar retreats ahead of the key events during Thursday. Gold extends the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low amid softer yields and a mixed risk profile.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The ECB is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Powell during ECB Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.