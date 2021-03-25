The GBP/CAD is having a retracement. A temporary low close to D L5 camarilla has been formed.

If the market retraces, we should see a move towards 1-2-3 entry at the POC zone which is 1.7282-1.7295. The POC zone should give us a rejection towards lower levels on camarilla. Targets are 0.7230 and 0.7175. However, first we should see a move up then a drop. The market is retracing now as a part of profit taking and this market is generally bearish.

"The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

