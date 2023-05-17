GBP/USD – EUR/USD and USD/JPY forecast
US default stands in the path to a weaker Dollar
Tighter US credit conditions make a US recession, a deeper Fed easing cycle and a weaker dollar all more likely. I continue, however, to favour the dollar bear trend really taking hold in the second half. Before then I have the small matters of a US banking crisis and a possible US Treasury default. The next couple of months could be volatile for the dollar.
EUR/USD: The bumpy path to a higher EUR/USD
Based on my view that the Fed tightening cycle is over and that a credit crunch makes a US recession more likely, I believe the dollar is about to embark on a multi-quarter (if not multi-year) decline. The bulk of that dollar decline may come in 2H23 as the US disinflation story builds and the Fed front-loads easing with 100bp of cuts in 4Q23. That could see EUR/USD at 1.20 end year.
The path towards a weakening dollar may encounter obstacles along the way. The primary concerns revolve around the impending US banking crisis and the potential for a US Treasury default during the June/July timeframe. It is worth noting that historical trends indicate that stress in US money markets often leads to a temporary surge in the value of the dollar.
Any flash crash below 1.05 should be temporary.
Price forecast
Targets on chart
Daily Chart powered by finlogix.com/chart
USD/JPY: 137/140 should be best levels for a while
As a dollar bear, I find the performance of USD/JPY to be consistently disappointing. The risk environment has not deteriorated sufficiently, nor has US disinflation shown significant strength to cause a sharp decline in USD/JPY. However, the current US credit crunch increases the likelihood of a recession, leading me to firmly believe that USD/JPY will experience a substantial decrease in value by the end of this year.
Following new BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's initial policy meeting, USD/JPY experienced a rally in Japan. This was attributed to the announcement of an 18-month policy review. However, I believe that there is an underestimated risk that the BoJ might initiate policy normalization during its upcoming meeting on 16 June.
137/140 may be the best levels for the next two to three years.
Price forecast
Targets on chart
Daily Chart powered by finlogix.com/chart
GBP/USD: Sterling’s correlation with risk assets declines
Since its lows in September, the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index has experienced a notable rally of approximately 9%. This positive trend marks a significant turnaround from the challenging period under the brief Liz Truss government. The weakness observed during that time appeared to be an overshoot, and the current strength of the sterling can be attributed, in part, to asset managers reversing their bearish positions on the currency. Interestingly, this community is currently holding a net long position in sterling futures contracts, a shift that hasn't been seen since 21 October.
Based on my overall dollar view, GBP/USD should be heading higher this year. 1.33 is my target for year-end.
Interestingly, sterling’s correlation with risk assets has fallen a lot this year – a factor probably helping sterling now. Yet we see a less hawkish BoE coming through, limiting GBP gains.
Price forecast
Targets on chart
Daily Chart powered by finlogix.com/chart
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850, awaits ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0850 heading toward the European opening bells. The pair is treading water amid a steady US Dollar, as risk sentiment improves on US debt ceiling progress. All eyes remain on the US debt ceiling updates and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD follows the footprints of sideways US Dollar Index
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action above 1.2480 in the early European session. The Cable is struggling to find any decisive move, following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: ‘Sell the bounce’, as technical indicators turn bearish Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce while trading below $2,000 early Wednesday, having incurred heavy losses on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery momentum amid an improvement in risk sentiment following some progress overnight on the US debt ceiling talks.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
The rocky path to a weaker Dollar
Tighter US credit conditions caused by the banking crisis will make a recession and a deeper Fed easing cycle all the more likely. These events strengthen the case for a weaker dollar. We are raising our year-end EUR/USD forecast to 1.20. The path to a weaker dollar will be a rocky one.