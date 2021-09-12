Major Developments
- India’s economy is expected to clock 9.5% growth in the current fiscal year according to analysts at Standard and Poor.
- The Eurozone economy grew more than initially estimated in Q2 of 2021. GDP expanded by 2.2% q-o-q in the final estimate for the period.
- The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged but opted to slow down the pace of net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program.
- India's forex reserves increased by USD 8.89 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.45 billion in the week ended 3rd September.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 73.03 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 73.50 levels. Trade volumes were rather dull on account of holidays due to Labor Day in the U.S and Ganesh Chaturthi in India.
- The Indian rupee was initially steady against the dollar as the US dollar recovered because investors globally had turned their attention to monetary policy decisions by major central banks such as those in Canada and Europe in the coming days to determine the scope of policy normalization.
- The Indian rupee later fell sharply against the dollar because of strength in the greenback globally on concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and as market participants awaited the outcome of the meeting of the ECB.
- Money market rates continued to remain under pressure with 3m T-bill cut-off coming in at 3.29% and 1y at 3.56%. The cut-off for the 7 day VRRR came in at 3.38%. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.19%. 3y and 5y OIS ended a couple of basis points higher at 4.65% and 5.14% respectively.
- India is likely to win inclusion into one of the world's top bond indices early next year, investment bank Morgan Stanley said, predicting it could trigger an instant $40 billion buying surge and as much as $250 billion over the next decade. The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a sideways bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 73.20 - 74.20 in the coming week.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily tops as Lagarde repeats dovish message
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its intraday gains and trades around 1.1830, after ECB's Lagarde reaffirmed the central bank is “determined to provide accommodation for favourable financing conditions.”
GBP/USD: Range bound with an eye on the BOE
Sterling’s recovery on Thursday and Friday ended, temporarily, the threat of the GBP/USD breaking below 1.3765 support and entering the lowest part of its seven-month range. The safe-haven trade to the US dollar slackened this week.
Gold snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data
Gold started the new week in a calm manner and consolidated the previous week’s gains on Monday. With the trading volumes returning to normal levels following the Labor Day holiday in the US, the XAU/USD pair turned south.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead. The general sense one gets by surveying the recent string of data is that economic activity has downshifted.