Stocks are deep in the red across Europe, despite some trimming of losses, but stronger oil prices have helped keep the FTSE 100 from further falls.
FTSE 100 boosted by oil again
“Once more, oil prices have come to the rescue of the FTSE 100, with the index looking to end this relatively uneventful session flat on the day. OPEC’s talk of a modest cut to production has provided the spark for another bounce in oil prices. 100,000 barrels per day might not sound like much in the context of global output, but it signals that OPEC is not pleased with the recent weakness in crude prices, and is not particularly bothered by the prospect of a global recession that might do severe damage to demand. Should it continue to cut production if prices sink further, it risks intensifying the global recession that seems to be more likely with each passing day.”
European stocks edge up from their lows
“After the dramatic after-hours reversal on Friday, European stocks have managed to tiptoe off the lows, but with the US out of the picture this might not last. This week’s ECB meeting is unlikely to deliver a sunny outlook, and has the Bank of England has found, a faster pace of rate increases doesn’t do much for your currency when the US economy seems able to weather the storm so much better. Sentiment is in the doldrums, but unless the outlook starts to change, and soon, even a mid-month bounce in stocks looks to have a short lifespan.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
