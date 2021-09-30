FTSE 100 falls despite revised GDP growth
The FTSE 100 in the United Kingdom was also trading lower, this came despite revised data showing better than expected GDP growth.
Data from the Office for National Statistics initially reported that Britain’s GDP grew by 4.8% in Q2, however this was revised up to 5.2%.
Thursday’s announcement means that the UK is no longer the worst performing nation in the G-7, and is now above Italy, tying Germany.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey now believed that the nation’s GDP will reach pre-pandemic levels early next year.
Despite this news, the FTSE 100 closed 0.31% lower.
United Airlines shares drop on “vaccination” requirements
Shares in United Airlines were trading lower in today’s session, as the company reported that several employees still remain unvaccinated.
The company recently announced that it would “fire” all employees that opt not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since this announcement the number of unvaccinated employees dropped from 593 Monday to 320 people on Thursday.
Regarding its policy, the company stated that, “Our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work — in less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half, dropping from 593 to 320”.
Shares in $UAL were 2.68% lower as of writing.
