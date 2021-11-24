Early losses on the FTSE 100 have been reversed, with the index up 20 points as the pre-Thanksgiving session sees stock markets rally off their lows.
- Early negativity unwound across markets
- Recent big losers in the US start to recover
- FTSE outshines Europe once again
The FTSE 100 has swung from a loss to a gain during the course of the day and US markets are clawing back some of their opening losses as investors look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday. A sharp drop in initial claims has provided the fundamental reason for optimism, helping to alleviate some of the worries about global growth that seemed to dominate the first two sessions of the week. Crucially we have seen a number of the weakest stocks in the US start to stabilise, with names like Paypal and Twitter either holding their ground or beginning to edge higher. Bank stocks are still under pressure, holding back the market from making a better move to the upside, but with heavyweight Boeing also holding up well the outlook appears to be brightening for US equities.
In London it is a similar story – energy, mining and bank stocks are making headway, lifting the FTSE 100 from its doldrums of the morning session and once again seeing the UK market outperform its peers on the continent, where Covid fears continue to hit risk appetite. Headlines about a lockdown in Germany sent EUR/USD to its lowest level in nearly a year and a half, helping to provide some small measure of support for European equities. As yet the usual late-November bounce in stocks has yet to really materialise, however.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
