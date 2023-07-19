The FTSE 100 has led the way higher today after signs of slowing UK inflation, while earnings continue to lift the Dow to a new high for the year, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
UK stocks storm higher after CPI print
“UK investors have watched enviously as US markets recover as CPI on the far side of the Atlantic dropped, but today they have had plenty of reason to celebrate following the CPI print this morning. The FTSE 100 is enjoying its best day of the year so far, led by housebuilders and other real estate stocks. After weeks of declines, it looks like the FTSE 100 has found a low.”
Dow hits new 2023 high
“Earnings season continues to deliver the good news that the Dow has been looking for. After living in the shadow of the Nasdaq 100, the index has soared in recent sessions thanks to good earnings from banks and others outside of the tech bubble. Fund managers are still underweight stocks, but a solid earnings season will drag more money back into stocks, supporting a rally over the summer and beyond.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.