French presidential elections are due this month, which means fresh selling of French government bonds on the usual fear of a far-right candidate making closing ground behind the pro-European centrist candidate. The far-right candidate is once again Marine Le Pen, while the more accepted candidate is the encumbent president Emmanuel Macron. Just like in April 2017, the spread of French 10-year yields over its German counterpart, broke above 0.50%, a level last seen during the global bond market rout of March 2020 and before that the 2017 French elections. Why is this happening again? Are the fears more substantial this time?
Deepening Le Pen's Disastrous Market Implications
Polls put Macron in the lead with 27%, versus 23.5% for the Le Pen, making inevitable a repeat run-off between the two in the 2nd round on April 24. Markets fear that the anti-Euro Le Pen -- who despite having dropped her insistence for France to leave the EU -- remains opposed to free trade and open borders, as well as coordinated EU spending and debt programs. Especially negative for the markets is Le Pen's opposition to the EU's coordinated response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Any sign of her advancing further in the polls, could risk a breakdown in the EU's anti-Russia stance and broaden the attack on France sovereign bonds and commercial banks. Unlike in 2017, Le Pen is drawing votes from backers of Eric Zemmour, an anti-immigration, pro-hate speech candidate, who makes Le Pen seems centrist.
The above chart highlights the similarity in the ascent of FRA-GER spread between the 2017 and 2022 elections, with the center box zooming on the spike of 2017. While 0.5% appears as a staunch resistance, it seems a break towards 0.70% is plausible, which could force EURUSD to retest the all important 1.0800 support.
Stay tuned for the 1st round on April 23, followed by the 2nd round on May 7.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to retain the 0.7500 threshold after FOMC Meeting Minutes exacerbated the dismal mood. Tension in Eastern Europe and inflation under the spotlight.
EUR/USD: Bears are on the prowl but bulls are firming up
EUR/USD is hardening on the support area following today's minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The US dollar surged higher to fresh 2022 highs but the euro remains within familiar ranges, albeit eyeing a run to test the 2022 lows.
XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00
Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.
Algorand price could run up 17% with this trade setup
Algorand price could surprise the bears aiming for the March lows. Traders should keep their eyes on Algorand for a potential continuation of the uptrend. Algorand price is currently trading at $0.79.
Fed Governor Brainard and the bond meltdown
Fed Governor Brainard's suggestion of a rapid unwind of the Fed's balance sheet stoked a bond market sell-off that is continuing today, rippling through the capital markets. The US 10-year yield is rising for the fourth consecutive session.