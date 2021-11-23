Central bank policy
The Bank of Japan has a strong bearish bias. With Japan struggling with deflationary pressures for years and a large QE program, the outlook for the Bank of Japan remains tilted to the downside.
COT report
The fact that the BoJ is likely to remain on hold with their interest rates, while the rest of the world is expected to hike rates has recently resulted in some high levels of selling from asset managers and leveraged funds. Check out the table below:
With the BoJ so bearish the rate differentials between the Japanese 10y and the US 10y are usually just seen in the ebbs and flows of the US 10y. Remember that the BoJ has yield curve control on their bond yields. So, the key point to note is this:
-
A falling US10Y = a rising JPY.
-
A rising US10Y = a falling JPY.
This correlation is not always perfect as it can ebb and flow, but it is a correlation to be aware of when trading the JPY and in particular the USDJPY. Look at the USDJPY chart below and its close correlation with US10y.
Oil prices
Rising oil prices is a negative for the JPY as pricier crude take JPY out of Japan. Japan buys most of its oil from overseas and a weak Yen will make those imports more expensive. If oil starts gaining to the upside watch out as this can weaken the JPY.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.