What you need to know on Wednesday, September 29:
Risk aversion took over financial markets, and the American dollar was the overall winner. The dismal mood was triggered by a series of factors related to a slowing global economic comeback.
Power cuts in China have been blamed on rising coal prices leading to short supply. The situation may well extend for a few months threatening economic growth. In the UK, gas stations have been clogged with cars since late last week, amid fears supplies are running low, exacerbating supply chain issues. The government has put the army to deliver gasoline in an attempt to cool down panic buying. The crisis started over a tanker drivers’ shortage.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde commented on inflation. She noted that inflation expectations do not point to risks of prolonged overshooting, adding that the EU still needs an accommodative monetary policy stance. Other ECB policymakers are scheduled to speak throughout the day.
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testified before Congress and said that “it's fair to say” inflation is more concerning than earlier this year, citing supply chain issues. He also repeated that they “have all but met” the test for tapering.
EUR/USD fell to 1.1667 and trades nearby a few pips above the 2021 yearly low. The pound was among the worse performers, with GBP/USD currently trading around 1.3530. The USD/JPY pair soared alongside US government bond yields and trades in the 111.50 price zone.
US Treasury yields kept advancing, with the yield on the 10-year note reaching an intraday high of 1.567%. European and Asian indexes closed in the red, while Wall Street was mixed throughout the day, but finally gave up and also closed in negative territory.
AUD/USD fell sub-0.7240, dragged by equities and gold prices. The bright metal fell to a fresh one-month low, currently trading around $1,732 a troy ounce. The USD/CAD pair added some modest 50 pips on a daily basis, now trading at around 1.2680, as oil weakened just modestly. WTI is down to $74.75 a barrel.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC at risk of crashing to $35,000
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.1663, the year low
EUR/USD plummeted on the back of risk aversion, trading a handful of pips above the year low. US Federal Reserve chief Powell repeated they are “almost there” on tapering.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
Gold bears aiming to retest the year low
Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high
Consumer confidence dropped to a 7-month low as the Delta variant brought a spike in COVID cases. With no shortage of other factors to blame, such as wildfires, war, hurricanes and a border crisis, we see room for improvement in coming months.