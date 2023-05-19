EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0760. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks it downwards, the range could extend to 1.0703. And if the price escapes the range upwards, a correction to 1.0900 could begin. Next, a decline to 1.0700 is expected.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2400. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from it upwards, a correction to 1.2550 could start. If the price breaks the range downwards, the wave might continue to 1.2350.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 138.72. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a correction to 137.40 could start, from where the wave could continue to 136.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has reached a local goal of a wave of growth at 0.9054. The market is consolidating around this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, the wave could continue to 0.9103. If the price breaks the range downwards, a correction to 0.8888 could start.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6606. Today the market is consolidating above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, the potential for a correction to 0.6660 could open. If the price breaks the range downwards, the latter might extend to 0.6595. Next, growth to 0.6700 could follow.
Brent
Brent has completed a correction to 74.45. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 77.40. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 76.00 could follow. Next, an increase to 80.50 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 85.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1952.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. The range might extend to 1965.65. If the price breaks it downwards, a link of decline to 1945.60 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a correction to 2012.00 could begin. Next, a decline to 1900.00 could follow.
S&P 500
The stock index formed a consolidation range around 4161.5. Breaking it upwards today, the price reached 4210.0. A link of correction to 4161.5 is expected. Next, a link of growth to 4215.5 is expected, followed by a decline to 4050.0.
