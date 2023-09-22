Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0616. Today the market might develop a correction to 1.0686. After it is over, a new declining move to 1.0606 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0570.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2233. Today the market could correct to 1.2310. After the correction is over, a new structure of decline to 1.2190 might develop.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed a link of correction to 147.31. Today the market is forming a wave of growth to 148.38. And with a breakout of this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 149.44 could open. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 145.30 might start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.9077. Today the market has corrected to 0.9020 and rose to 0.9052. Practically, a consolidation range has formed at these levels. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a correction to 0.8915 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 0.9100 is not excluded.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6385. A link of correction to 0.6440 could form today. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6346 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6315.

Brent

Brent has completed a correction to 91.41. A wave of growth to 97.07 might develop today. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 89.40 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 103.75. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a wave of decline to 1912.48. After this level is reached, a correction to 1930.09 could form. Next, a new wave of decline to 1894.77 might start. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4326.9. This is a local target. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4395.2 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4270.3 might follow. This is the first target.