EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0616. Today the market might develop a correction to 1.0686. After it is over, a new declining move to 1.0606 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0570.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2233. Today the market could correct to 1.2310. After the correction is over, a new structure of decline to 1.2190 might develop.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed a link of correction to 147.31. Today the market is forming a wave of growth to 148.38. And with a breakout of this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 149.44 could open. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 145.30 might start.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.9077. Today the market has corrected to 0.9020 and rose to 0.9052. Practically, a consolidation range has formed at these levels. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a correction to 0.8915 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 0.9100 is not excluded.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6385. A link of correction to 0.6440 could form today. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6346 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6315.
Brent
Brent has completed a correction to 91.41. A wave of growth to 97.07 might develop today. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 89.40 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 103.75. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a wave of decline to 1912.48. After this level is reached, a correction to 1930.09 could form. Next, a new wave of decline to 1894.77 might start. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4326.9. This is a local target. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4395.2 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4270.3 might follow. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID (ID) price is down 5% in the last 24 hours, succumbing to selling pressure as token holders close their positions to avoid being caught as part of exit liquidity.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.