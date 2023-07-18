EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken the high of the consolidation range and might extend it to 1.1288. After they reach this level, the quotes could drop to 1.1200. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.1000 could open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a correction to 1.3050. At the moment, the market is forming a structure of growth to 1.3133. This wave of growth might extend to 1.3170. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.2929 might begin. This is the first target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 139.39. Today it might drop to 137.95. An escape from this range upwards could open the potential for further correction to 140.94. With an escape from the range downwards, a new link of decline to 136.83 might form, followed by a rise to 140.94.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8580. It might additionally expand to 0.8550. After the price reaches this level, it could start a wave of growth to 0.8782. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has reached the target of correction at 0.6790. Today the market is forming a growth structure to 0.6841. With an escape from this range upwards, a new wave of growth to 0.6924 might form. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6650 could open.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 79.33. A corrective link of decline to 77.15 with a test of the level from above is not excluded. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 82.42 might start. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction to 1945.75. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 1970.70, from where the wave might extend to 1976.00. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1935.25 could start. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4515.0. Today it has expanded to 4534.4. Next, a structure of decline might develop to 4494.0. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 4457.5 could open. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.