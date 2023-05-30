EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0725. Today the market is forming a structure of a new declining wave. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed around 1.0709. An escape from the range downwards to 1.0688 is expected. Next, a technical test on 1.0709 from below is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0677.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2376. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining wave to 1.2285. Next, growth to 1.2333 and a decline to 1.2270 could follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has formed a correctional wave to 139.95. Today we expect this correction to be over and a new wave of growth to 140.80 to start. If this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave to 141.63 could open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9045. A rise to 0.9065 is possible today, followed by a decline to 0.9020. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 0.9065 could begin. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a rise to 0.9111 might open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6525. The range could extend to 0.6565 today. Next, a decline to 0.6483 and a rise to 0.6525 are expected.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 76.60. A link of growth to 78.10 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 75.00. Next, a wave of growth to 79.50 could start.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a structure of a new wave of decline to 1923.27. This is a local target. Next, a rise to 1936.80 is expected, followed by a decline to 1916.15. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 1950.90 could begin. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a rise to 1985.00 could open.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a structure of growth to 4237.0. Next, a decline to 4188.0 is expected, followed by an increase to 4267.5. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4049.0 could begin.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0700 on firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.0700, trimming losses in the European session. The pair is weighed down by broad US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European trading hours. Investors remain cautiously optimistic amid renewed worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike, helping the US Dollar stay afloat.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,950 ahead of US data
Gold price is staging a decent comeback toward $1,950 in Europe. The precious metal has snapped ts downside momentum amid a sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping the upside in the US Dollar ahead of the US Consumer Confidence data.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up Premium
Consumer confidence in the United States has come under the spotlight in 2022, as soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus-related lockdowns carved Americans’ earnings.