EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

With all the news, the currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards and extended the wave to 1.0910. Today a new consolidation range might form around this level. If the price escapes downwards, a link of decline to 1.0810 might follow. And if this level as well breaks, the wave might further develop to 1.0710.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2330. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape of the price from the range downwards, a wave of decline to 1.2170 should start. The target is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 130.42. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a pathway up to 132.50 should open. The target is local. Then a correction to 131.50 and growth to 134.50 should follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair escaped a consolidation range downwards and completed a wave structure to 0.9146. A consolidation range might form around this level today. If the price escapes it upwards, a pathway up to 0.9230 should open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6690. A link of growth to 0.6777 is not excluded today, followed by a decline to 0.6690. And with a breakaway of this level as well, the wave should continue to 0.6460.

Brent

Brent has reached a local target of the wave of growth to 76.80. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of correction to 74.37 is not excluded. Then growth to 78.80 should follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1980.90. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A new structure of decline to 1921.20 should begin forming. The target is first.

S&P 500

The stock index completed a link of growth to 4042.0. At the moment, the price has performed an impulse of decline to 3936.5. A correction of this impulse to 3990.0 is not excluded today. Then a new impulse of decline to 3805.0 should start forming, from where the wave might develop to 3690.0.