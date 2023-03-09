EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair saw a rebound from 1.0693 downwards and broke through 1.0572. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The quotes should then escape the range downwards and continue the wave to 1.0450. The target is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair saw a rebound from 1.2060 downwards and broke through 1.1920. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The quotes should then escape the range downwards and continue the wave to 1.1776, from where a structure to 1.1699 may start to form.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 137.89. Today the market has performed an impulse of decline to 136.48. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 135.70 will open, from where the wave might continue to 135.25.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9360. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9660 should open, from where the wave might continue to 0.9870.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6570. Today the market continues forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of growth to 0.6644 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6513. The goal is local.
Brent
Crude oil has completed a wave of correction to 81.87. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 85.25 should open. And if this level breaks as well, the structure might develop to 87.87, from where the wave might proceed to 89.77. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a structure of decline to 1802.50. After it reached this level, a link of growth to 1830.85 might form. Then a wave of decline to 1774.44 should begin. The target is local.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4000.0. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The next structure of decline to 3917.5 should start developing, and the wave might even continue to 3788.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains at above 1.0550 in Thursday's European session. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a risk-off mood and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, consolidating the renewed upside in European trading. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a broad US Dollar pullback. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold grinds within bear flag as US Dollar braces for NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains indecisive around $1,813 during the initial hours of Thursday’s European session as traders seek more clues to defend the corrective bounce off a one-week low.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.