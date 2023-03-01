Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0644. Today a structure of decline is forming to 1.0475. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a new correction to 1.0705 might develop, followed by a decline to 1.0380.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2142. Today a structure of decline to 1.1968 is forming. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2050 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1880. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1.1818 should open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 135.72. Today the market goes on growing to 137.14. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 135.75 is not excluded, followed by growth to 137.55.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has corrected to 0.9341. Today we expect growth and escape from the consolidation range. The local goal is 0.9512. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9333 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9580.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.6697. Today the market has corrected to 0.6759. Practically, a consolidation range has formed at these levels. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.6808 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6645 should open.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 83.88 and a correction to 82.82. Today a wave of growth might develop to 84.26, followed by a correction to 82.82 and growth to 84.90. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of correction to 1832.86. Today a structure of decline to 1816.00 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1825.75 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1788.10.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3952.0. Today a link of growth to 3990.0 is expected, followed by a decline to 3924.0, from where the wave might develop to 3900.0.