EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0890. Today the market has extended it to 1.0924. A link of decline to 1.0890 is expected. Then growth to 1.0946 might follow.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a new link of growth to 1.2417. Today the market may demonstrate a decline to 1.2343. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a structure of growth to 1.2433 might form, from where the wave might develop to 1.2455. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 1.2085 might develop.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 130.00. Today a decline to 128.72 is expected, from where a wave of growth to 131.35 might form. Then a decline to 125.35 should follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is forming a link of decline to 0.9161. Then growth to 0.9203 and a decline to 0.9127 should be expected.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.7123. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6999 should start.

Brent

Brent has completed a correctional wave to 85.50. Today the instrument may grow to 88.98, from where the wave might continue to 93.00. Then a correction to 88.98 should follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1919.90 and has formed a link of growth to 1948.78. Today the market might develop a structure of decline to 1939.00. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation rage around this level. With an escape upwards, the pair may grow to 1958.50. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 1888.88 might form.

S&P 500

The stock index has formed a link of correction to 3950.00. Today the pair may grow to 4050.5. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 3888.0 should develop. The goal is first.