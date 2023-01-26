EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0890. Today the market has extended it to 1.0924. A link of decline to 1.0890 is expected. Then growth to 1.0946 might follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a new link of growth to 1.2417. Today the market may demonstrate a decline to 1.2343. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a structure of growth to 1.2433 might form, from where the wave might develop to 1.2455. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 1.2085 might develop.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 130.00. Today a decline to 128.72 is expected, from where a wave of growth to 131.35 might form. Then a decline to 125.35 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a link of decline to 0.9161. Then growth to 0.9203 and a decline to 0.9127 should be expected.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.7123. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6999 should start.
Brent
Brent has completed a correctional wave to 85.50. Today the instrument may grow to 88.98, from where the wave might continue to 93.00. Then a correction to 88.98 should follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1919.90 and has formed a link of growth to 1948.78. Today the market might develop a structure of decline to 1939.00. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation rage around this level. With an escape upwards, the pair may grow to 1958.50. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 1888.88 might form.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a link of correction to 3950.00. Today the pair may grow to 4050.5. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 3888.0 should develop. The goal is first.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in early European trading. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,950, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,950 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
This is the real reason Elon Musk’s Tesla did not sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is holding onto its 9,720 Bitcoin at an average purchase cost of $32,099. Tesla has released its Q4 2022 financial report and revealed that no BTC transactions were conducted, the firm holds 9,720 Bitcoin.
US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome Premium
Recession, what recession? Fears of a downturn have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and the upcoming Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, to be released on Thursday at 13.30 GMT, is set to put this talk to a halt.