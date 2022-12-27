EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has finished correcting to 1.0659. Today a consolidation range might form under this level. With an escape downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.0610 should start. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1.0560 will open, followed by a correction to 1.0600 (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.0460 should follow. The goal is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2050. Today a link of growth to 1.2110 is not excluded. After this level is reached, the quotes may go down to 1.1940, then correct to 1.2140, and then fall to 1.1850. The goal is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues extending the consolidation range to 133.43. After this level is reached, a decline to 131.00 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway to 129,00 will open. The goal is first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues correcting to 0.9292. After this level is reached, growth to 0.9364 should begin. The goal is first. Then a decline to 0.9292 and growth to 0.9400 should follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6755. Today a new wave of decline to 0.6626 should start from where the trend might continue to 0.6500.
Brent
Oil continues a wave of growth to 86.00. After this level is reached, a correction to 82.55 might start. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 89.00 might follow, from where the trend might continue to 92.40. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1806.10. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline ti 1793.70 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1770.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has escaped a consolidation range upwards and suggests a correction to 3894.4. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3732.0 should start. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6750 as it reassesses the optimism surrounding China’s unlock amid Thursday’s sluggish session. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers during the second positive day are the fears emanating from Russia and upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.0600
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.0606 as bears keep the reins after retaking control the previous day, following a two-day winning streak. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be attributed to the strong US Treasury bond yields that triggered the US Dollar’s comeback.
Gold bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price remains defensive around $1,805, after printing the first daily negative closing in three, as bears struggle to retake control amid the lackluster holiday season. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s fresh fears of inflation, emanating from China, as well as geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine, which in turn propel US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.